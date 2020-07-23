Hover on div for switching border bottom on child element

Hi
I am trying to use hovering on div to switch borders on child element (combinators). in one way it works but in an other one doesn’t
my codepen:
can I get help? I tried different things but nothing works.
this is working, the above don’t
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<style>
div p {
background-color: lightgreen;
}
.dv:hover p{
background-color: pink;
}
.underLine{
height:6px;
background-color:white;
border-top:2px solid lightgray;
border-bottom:2px solid lightgray;
}
#box1:hover .underLine{
background-color:white;
border-top:2px solid green;
border-bottom:2px solid green;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div class="dv0">
<div id="box1" class="dv">
<p>Paragraph 1 in the div.</p>
<p>Paragraph 2 in the div.</p>
<section><p>Paragraph 3 in the div.</p></section>
<div class="underLine"></div>
</div>
</div>
<p>Paragraph 4. Not in a div.</p>
<p>Paragraph 5. Not in a div.</p>
</body>
</html>