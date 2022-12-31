'hover' on desktop and 'click' on mobile/touch devices for UI component content reveal

I have a UI component that on hover reveals additional buttons on hover. This works fine on desktop when targeting the hover/focus/active states. However on touch/mobile devices the ‘tap’ is a bit temperamental.

Example on this CodePen: https://codepen.io/moy/pen/WNKxeqg

Mobile/touch didn’t work at all until oddly I added this bit of Javascript to toggle class. I haven’t added any CSS to display/hide the content based on the class but yet it performs better - why is that? Is it just because the click event kind of kicks it into gear?

var actions = document.getElementsByClassName("options"); var i; for (i = 0; i < actions.length; i++) { actions[i].addEventListener("click", function() { this.classList.toggle("active"); }); }

Although this in theory would allow me to display/hide when the class is toggled. I wonder if from a UX point of view it should close when you click anywhere on the screen outside of the element?

I tried to extend my Javascript with the follow but that failed to work…

html.addEventListener("click", function (e) {` if (e.target !== options)` options.classList.remove("active");` });

And finally I guess you’d only want to run this and remove it based on a media query. Otherwise you could be adding classes on desktop when note required? Would the completed code wrapped in a matchMedia listener achieve this for (hover: none) , (hover: hover) to detect touch and enable/disable but would it only work with a screen width?

const touchOrHover = () => { if (window.matchMedia(`(min-width: 64em)`).matches) { // Code to run here } }; window.addEventListener('resize', touchOrHover);

I figured once that’s working I could split my hover-based and click-based styling in my CSS with the following media queries…

@media (hover: hover) { .options:hover .options__btn { z-index: 1; } .options:hover .options__btn:nth-child(1) {opacity: 1; top: -32px;} .options:hover .options__btn:nth-child(2) {opacity: 1; left: -32px;} .options:hover .options__btn:nth-child(3) {opacity: 1; bottom: -32px;} .options:hover .options__pivot { filter: invert(1); transform: scale(.64); } .options:hover .options__pivot svg { opacity: .48; } .options:hover .options__pivot:before { height: 144px; width: 144px; } } @media (hover: none) { .options.active .options__btn { z-index: 1; } .options.active .options__btn:nth-child(1) {opacity: 1; top: -32px;} .options.active .options__btn:nth-child(2) {opacity: 1; left: -32px;} .options.active .options__btn:nth-child(3) {opacity: 1; bottom: -32px;} .options.active .options__pivot { filter: invert(1); transform: scale(.64); } .options.active .options__pivot svg { opacity: .48; } .options.active .options__pivot:before { height: 144px; width: 144px; } }

Hope that makes sense and I’ve shown a bit of my thinking/(attempted) working out …thanks in advance!!