'hover' on desktop and 'click' on mobile/touch devices for UI component content reveal

JavaScript
#1

I have a UI component that on hover reveals additional buttons on hover. This works fine on desktop when targeting the hover/focus/active states. However on touch/mobile devices the ‘tap’ is a bit temperamental.

Example on this CodePen: https://codepen.io/moy/pen/WNKxeqg

Mobile/touch didn’t work at all until oddly I added this bit of Javascript to toggle class. I haven’t added any CSS to display/hide the content based on the class but yet it performs better - why is that? Is it just because the click event kind of kicks it into gear?

var actions = document.getElementsByClassName("options");
var i;
	
for (i = 0; i < actions.length; i++) {
	actions[i].addEventListener("click", function() {
		this.classList.toggle("active");
	});
}

Although this in theory would allow me to display/hide when the class is toggled. I wonder if from a UX point of view it should close when you click anywhere on the screen outside of the element?

I tried to extend my Javascript with the follow but that failed to work…

html.addEventListener("click", function (e) {`
    if (e.target !== options)`
    options.classList.remove("active");`
});

And finally I guess you’d only want to run this and remove it based on a media query. Otherwise you could be adding classes on desktop when note required? Would the completed code wrapped in a matchMedia listener achieve this for (hover: none), (hover: hover) to detect touch and enable/disable but would it only work with a screen width?

const touchOrHover = () => {
	if (window.matchMedia(`(min-width: 64em)`).matches) {
		// Code to run here
	}
};

window.addEventListener('resize', touchOrHover);

I figured once that’s working I could split my hover-based and click-based styling in my CSS with the following media queries…

@media (hover: hover) {
    .options:hover .options__btn {
        z-index: 1;
    }

    .options:hover .options__btn:nth-child(1) {opacity: 1; top: -32px;}
    .options:hover .options__btn:nth-child(2) {opacity: 1; left: -32px;}
    .options:hover .options__btn:nth-child(3) {opacity: 1; bottom: -32px;}

    .options:hover .options__pivot {
        filter: invert(1);
        transform: scale(.64);
    }

    .options:hover .options__pivot svg {
        opacity: .48;
    }

    .options:hover .options__pivot:before {
        height: 144px;
        width: 144px;
    }
}

@media (hover: none) {
    .options.active .options__btn {
        z-index: 1;
    }

    .options.active .options__btn:nth-child(1) {opacity: 1; top: -32px;}
    .options.active .options__btn:nth-child(2) {opacity: 1; left: -32px;}
    .options.active .options__btn:nth-child(3) {opacity: 1; bottom: -32px;}

    .options.active .options__pivot {
        filter: invert(1);
        transform: scale(.64);
    }

    .options.active .options__pivot svg {
        opacity: .48;
    }

    .options.active .options__pivot:before {
        height: 144px;
        width: 144px;
    }
}

Hope that makes sense and I’ve shown a bit of my thinking/(attempted) working out :woozy_face: …thanks in advance!!