'hover' on desktop and 'click' on mobile/touch devices for UI component content reveal

I have a UI component that on hover reveals additional buttons on hover. This works fine on desktop when targeting the hover/focus/active states. However on touch/mobile devices the ‘tap’ is a bit temperamental.
Example on this CodePen: https://codepen.io/moy/pen/WNKxeqg
Mobile/touch didn’t work at all until oddly I added this bit of Javascript to toggle class. I haven’t added any CSS to display/hide the content based on the class but yet it performs better - why is that? Is it just because the click event kind of kicks it into gear?
var actions = document.getElementsByClassName("options");
var i;
for (i = 0; i < actions.length; i++) {
actions[i].addEventListener("click", function() {
this.classList.toggle("active");
});
}
Although this in theory would allow me to display/hide when the class is toggled. I wonder if from a UX point of view it should close when you click anywhere on the screen outside of the element?
I tried to extend my Javascript with the follow but that failed to work…
html.addEventListener("click", function (e) {`
if (e.target !== options)`
options.classList.remove("active");`
});
And finally I guess you’d only want to run this and remove it based on a media query. Otherwise you could be adding classes on desktop when note required? Would the completed code wrapped in a
matchMedia listener achieve this for
(hover: none),
(hover: hover) to detect touch and enable/disable but would it only work with a screen width?
const touchOrHover = () => {
if (window.matchMedia(`(min-width: 64em)`).matches) {
// Code to run here
}
};
window.addEventListener('resize', touchOrHover);
I figured once that’s working I could split my hover-based and click-based styling in my CSS with the following media queries…
@media (hover: hover) {
.options:hover .options__btn {
z-index: 1;
}
.options:hover .options__btn:nth-child(1) {opacity: 1; top: -32px;}
.options:hover .options__btn:nth-child(2) {opacity: 1; left: -32px;}
.options:hover .options__btn:nth-child(3) {opacity: 1; bottom: -32px;}
.options:hover .options__pivot {
filter: invert(1);
transform: scale(.64);
}
.options:hover .options__pivot svg {
opacity: .48;
}
.options:hover .options__pivot:before {
height: 144px;
width: 144px;
}
}
@media (hover: none) {
.options.active .options__btn {
z-index: 1;
}
.options.active .options__btn:nth-child(1) {opacity: 1; top: -32px;}
.options.active .options__btn:nth-child(2) {opacity: 1; left: -32px;}
.options.active .options__btn:nth-child(3) {opacity: 1; bottom: -32px;}
.options.active .options__pivot {
filter: invert(1);
transform: scale(.64);
}
.options.active .options__pivot svg {
opacity: .48;
}
.options.active .options__pivot:before {
height: 144px;
width: 144px;
}
}
Hope that makes sense and I’ve shown a bit of my thinking/(attempted) working out …thanks in advance!!