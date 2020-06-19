Hover not staying when hovered dropdown items

Here’s the pen
When the mouse is hovering the
.dropdownMenu,
.dropdownItem appears, but when I hover the items, the dropdown disappears.
Hi there Chronzam,
you have the hover on the wrong element, it should be…
codepen - hover on the li element
coothead
Thanks, I understand it now!
