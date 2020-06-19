Hover not staying when hovered dropdown items

When the mouse is hovering the .dropdownMenu, .dropdownItem appears, but when I hover the items, the dropdown disappears.

Hi there Chronzam,

you have the hover on the wrong element, it should be…

codepen - hover on the li element

coothead

Thanks, I understand it now!

