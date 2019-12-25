:hover in a SVG, foreignobject

Hi there there lurtnowski,
Luckily, I’m in Chertsey some 25 miles from London
but I am all right, as far as old farts can be.
Check out the latest amendments…
almost-there-svg.zip (22.0 KB)
They did not take as long as I expected.
coothead
Hi there there lurtnowski,
Luckily, I’m in Chertsey some 25 miles from London
but I am all right, as far as old farts can be.
Check out the latest amendments…
almost-there-svg.zip (22.0 KB)
They did not take as long as I expected.
coothead
woaw, nice, thank you soo much, are the transitions css?
They look good
So you put the systems in an array ©?
thats like a genius move
Hi there lurtnowski,
I did add a transition to the CSS…
.grey {
opacity: 0.1;
transition: 0.5s ease-in-out;
}
…but javascript was used to add and remove that class.
You will see that I have added classes ( ca > cs ) to your
line and polyline elements so that they could be individually
targeted by the script using the switch() function.
I hope that helps.
coothead
It always nice to see how others do something way different than me, make me think outside the box.
Thanks
Well done, I really like the fading effect, it makes the SVG so much easier to understand;
https://johns-jokes.com/downloads/sp-j/sp-unzip/_crud.php?zipname=Lurtnowski-003.zip
Edit:
Is a page refresh necessary to show the complete SVG again?
No, onmouseout restores everything, but if a links box happens to be
open, then another click on the item that opened it will also close it.
coothead
Hi there lurtnowski,
I was not entirely happy with the opacity effect as the transition worked
onmouseover but jumped onmouseout which is rather amateurish.
This can be cured by adding this to the CSS…
.normal {
opacity: 1;
transition: 0.5s ease-in-out;
}
…and then changing this javascript…
clk[ c ].onmouseover = function() {
for ( k = 0; k < clk.length; k ++ ) {
clk[ k ].classList.add( 'grey' );
}
for ( k = 0; k < cs4.length; k ++ ) {
cs4[ k ].classList.add( 'grey' );
}
for ( k = 0; k < b1.length; k ++ ) {
b1[ k ].classList.add( 'grey' );
}
clk[ c ].classList.remove('grey' );
…to this…
clk[ c ].onmouseover = function() {
for ( k = 0; k < clk.length; k ++ ) {
clk[ k ].classList.add( 'grey' );
clk[ k ].classList.remove( 'normal' );
}
for ( k = 0; k < cs4.length; k ++ ) {
cs4[ k ].classList.add( 'grey' );
cs4[ k ].classList.remove( 'normal' );
}
for ( k = 0; k < b1.length; k ++ ) {
b1[ k ].classList.add( 'grey' );
b1[ k ].classList.remove( 'normal' );
}
clk[ c ].classList.remove('grey' );
…and this…
clk[ c ].onmouseout = function() {
for ( k = 0; k < clk.length; k ++ ) {
clk[ k ].classList.remove( 'grey' );
}
for ( k = 0; k < cs4.length; k ++ ) {
cs4[ k ].classList.remove( 'grey' );
}
for ( k = 0; k < b1.length; k ++ ) {
b1[ k ].classList.remove( 'grey' );
}
…to this…
clk[ c ].onmouseout = function() {
for ( k = 0; k < clk.length; k ++ ) {
clk[ k ].classList.remove( 'grey' );
clk[ k ].classList.add( 'normal' );
}
for ( k = 0; k < cs4.length; k ++ ) {
cs4[ k ].classList.remove( 'grey' );
cs4[ k ].classList.add( 'normal' );
}
for ( k = 0; k < b1.length; k ++ ) {
b1[ k ].classList.remove( 'grey' );
b1[ k ].classList.add( 'normal' );
}
coothead
Unfortunately I don’t have a mouse installed on my iPad Mini
Hi there John,
Surely, if the device that one used to view the page
did not recognise mouse events, one would have
been totally unaware of the existence of mouse
effects in the first place.
So, how did you notice a fading effect then ?
coothead
The iPad Mini has a touch screen and when one of the boxes was touched it was selected/highlighted and the unnecessary lines faded, only showing the linked lines.
Tapping or touching the selected box rendered a small box with a white background and a list of items. Tapping or touching one of the items rendered the original SVG.
I wish I could think of how I could utilise the script.
Hi there John,
thank you, I see your problem now.
Personally, I avoid mouseover events but in this instance
just coded the project to @lurtnowski’s requirements.
Perhaps, the desktop pc is his only. concern.
If it was down to me I would not have had the fade effect
initiated by the existing click event which opens the links.
Do you want to see how that would look?
coothead
Yes please but not if it is too much trouble.
Hi there John,
it was no trouble, just a little swapping.
click-instead-svg.zip (22.1 KB)
coothead
Many thanks, that is a lot better, it works like a charm. It is fascinating to watch and really quick at rendering. You’ve done an excellent job.
I will pass it on to a friend who is busy with circuit boards and maybe he will find it useful.
https://johns-jokes.com/downloads/sp-j/sp-unzip/DOWNLOADS/Coothead-svg-001/click-instead-svg/
Well, it was the way that I would have approached the problem,
had I been given the choice.
It will be interesting to see if @lurtnowski comments on it.
coothead
I really liked the transition effect and simply sped it up to .2 instead of .5
And I also put a drop shadow on the submenu
var c, k , test = [],
clk = d.getElementsByClassName( 'clk' ),
lnk = d.getElementsByClassName( 'links' ),
box = d.getElementsByClassName( 'box' ),
b1 = d.getElementsByClassName( 'b1' ),
cs4 = d.getElementsByClassName( 'cls-4' );
for ( c = 0; c < clk.length; c++ ) {
test.push( true );
clk [ c ].addEventListener( 'click', showHideLinks( c ), false );
clk[ c ].addEventListener( 'mouseover', defineSystem( c ), false );
}
c is the length of the array which holds all the systems (.clk) and what does the for loop do?
test.push(true)?
Hi there lurtnowski,
if you want know what javascript is doing, then
console.log() is your friend.
So, in your example, if you place it appropriately here…
for ( c = 0; c < clk.length; c++ ) {
test.push( true );
clk [ c ].addEventListener( 'click', showHideLinks( c ), false );
clk[ c ].addEventListener( 'mouseover', defineSystem( c ), false );
}
console.log( test );
…it will produce this result…
If you then place it here…
function showHideLinks( c ) {
clk[ c ].onclick = function() { console.log( test[c] );
if ( test[ c ] === true ) {
for ( k = 0; k < clk.length; k ++ ) {
lnk[ k ].classList.add( 'hide' );
box[ k ].classList.add( 'hide' );
test[ k ] = true;
}
lnk[ c ].classList.remove( 'hide' );
box[ c ].classList.remove( 'hide' );
test[ c ] = false;
}
else {
lnk[ c ].classList.add( 'hide' );
box[ c ].classList.add( 'hide' );
test[ c ] = true;
}
};
}
…and then click twice on any of the 15 system items,
you will see this result…
I hope that helps.
coothead
This reminded me of a couple of animated SVGs that I
made for someone who wanted to know how 2-way and
3-way switching worked.
https://www.coothead.co.uk/two-way-switch/two-way-switching.html
The coding, though, was much more difficult that the wiring.
coothead
I missed one, when I hover over a
clk = d.getElementsByClassName( 'clk' ),
and every line into another
cs4 = d.getElementsByClassName( 'cls-4' );
I figure i have to figure oout the index fr both, so im tring to write both arrays to the console lie
console.log(clk);
console.log(cs4);
but nothing appears in the console, how would you do it?
This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.