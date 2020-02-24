Hover event, but not on touch/mobile devices

Hi All,
I am trying to create a hover event that shows an image. On my desktop/laptop it fires correctly. However on a mobile (touch), the image only appears when the modal link is clicked, then it is sticky (it stays on screen).
On mobile or touch-screens, i don’t want the hover event to fire.
Here is what i am working with.
HTML
<a href="#test" id="test-parent">Hover to show image</a>
<img class="preview" id="test-child" src="https://mayvers.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/test-image.jpg" />
<script>
$("#test-parent").hover(function() {
$("#test-child").fadeToggle();
});
</script>
CSS
.preview {
display: none;
position: absolute;
bottom: 0;
right: 0;
z-index: 1;
height: 50%;
}