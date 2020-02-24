Hover event, but not on touch/mobile devices

j7f4f2a4fds2: j7f4f2a4fds2: On my desktop/laptop it fires correctly.

You would need to detect touchstart and touchend I think and give that to touch devices and the hover to non touch devices.

e.g.

<script> if ("ontouchstart" in document.documentElement) { $("#test-parent").on({ 'touchstart': function(e) { $("#test-child").fadeIn(); e.preventDefault(); } }); $("#test-parent").on({ 'touchend': function(e) { $("#test-child").fadeOut(); e.preventDefault(); } }); } else { $("#test-parent").hover(function() { $("#test-child").fadeToggle(); }); } </script>

That code could probably be tidied up a lot by the js gurus here but should do what you want although I believe there could be issues in imitating hover for devices that don’t really hover.

You don’t really need js to do hover on desktop anyway as you can use css with a transition to hide and show elements.

Also note that the position absolute on the image is relative to the body and should the body scroll then so will the image but I’m guessing you just showed a snippet of the real application.