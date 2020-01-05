Whenever I hover one div, the other one also activate its hover state. Is there a way to prevent that?
Here’s the pen
Hover affects other divs
Whenever I hover one div, the other one also activate its hover state. Is there a way to prevent that?
It’s because you don’t have a width defined for .h-bookmark. When you expand the width of one child of .h-bookmark, it’ll expand all of them to the same width, even if you only want one. Just add the standard width to the base class.
.h-bookmark {
position: relative;
cursor: pointer;
width: calc(var(--height-arrow) * 2);
}
4 Likes
I rewrite it and I got the same problem but now it affects box-shadow.
When div-1 enters the hover state then a sudden move to div-2, the div-2 will follow the 100% width of div-1 for a split second.