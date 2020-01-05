Hover affects other divs

Whenever I hover one div, the other one also activate its hover state. Is there a way to prevent that?
Here’s the pen

It’s because you don’t have a width defined for .h-bookmark. When you expand the width of one child of .h-bookmark, it’ll expand all of them to the same width, even if you only want one. Just add the standard width to the base class.

	.h-bookmark {
		position: relative;
		cursor: pointer;
		width: calc(var(--height-arrow) * 2);
	}
I rewrite it and I got the same problem but now it affects box-shadow.