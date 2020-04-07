Hover affects other divs

The problem is that when you use grid you get ‘grids’ and columns align to the longest item. You have the transition effect taking place which means as you quickly hover another item the columns is still wider than its current content so snaps back at the end.

A quick fix would be to only do the transition on hover so that the transition stops as soon as you move to another item.

e.g.

:root { --size: 6rem; } * { margin: 0; padding: 0; font: 62.5%/1.2 Arial; box-sizing: border-box; } body { height: 100%; background-color: #bbb; } .container { display: grid; height: 100vh; background-color: #ccc; align-items: center; justify-content: start; position: relative; padding: 0; } .content { border: 1px solid; /*transition: all .4s;*/ position: relative; display: flex; width: calc(var(--size) * 2.5); margin-right: auto; cursor: pointer; left: calc((var(--size) / 20) * -2); z-index: 1; /*transition: all .5s;*/ } .text { /*transition: all .5s;*/ width: calc(var(--size) * 2); background-color: #fff; padding: calc(var(--size) / 5); width: calc(var(--size) * 2); font-size: calc(var(--size) / 2); text-overflow: ellipsis; white-space: nowrap; overflow: hidden; border-radius: 10% 0 0 10%; position: relative; border-radius: calc(var(--size) / 10) 0 0 0; z-index: 1; margin-bottom: calc(var(--size) * .1); clip-path: inset(-.5rem -.5rem -.5rem); box-shadow: .5rem .5rem .3rem -.2rem gray; } .content:hover,.text { width: 100%; transition:all .5s; }

Alternatively do away with grid and use flex to space the items vertically but you would still have an issue with the width:100% stretching all the way across (you can’t animate to an auto width).

There seems to be way too much code for a simple effect but I’d need to know the exact criteria before I start putting pen to paper