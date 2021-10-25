Hosting with namecheap and using a godaddy domain name. Where to get the SSL at?

Hello I am really not sure where this topic belongs here, but I am using wordpress so here goes:

I have my site hosted under a subdomain of one of my sites that has it’s own ssl. So it’s at mysitedomain.com/newsite - now I have a SSL for the mysitedomain.com and it’s working fine but I think every site needs an SSL now so when I go into wordpress to change from the hosted site domain ( mysitedomain.com/newsite ) to the mysitedomain.com I realize I will need a SSL certificate for mysitedomain.com BUT it is hosted on godaddy. So can I use a SSL from namecheap and add it to a godaddy domain name? Could this cause problems for where it’s hosted on my namecheap server?

Sorry, I know it’s a bit to wrap your head around. I just know I will need a SSL for the godaddy domain name in addition to the one it is hosted on that already has an SSL.

Thanks!