Hosting that does NOT use Google or Amazon?

Well, JustHost is one of the nicest ones I have used and has database features like foreign keys when others do not, but I do think it is a bit more expensive than some competitors.

There is a “Sign in with Google” button placed within the login screen, so that probably implies that it is not what the poster was asking for, but I do not see anything indicating that they rely on any other third-party to render their services.

Anyway, it’s good enough for me. Maybe this helps you make a decision later.

You will just have to go directly to the companies to get an exact answer.