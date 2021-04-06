Hosting that does NOT use Google or Amazon?

I’m looking for excellent website host company in the United States that does NOT use Google or Amazon to actually host their clients. I recently found out my current host is “powered by Google Cloud”. I have looked at many companies, and I don’t assume they aren’t using them just because they don’t say so. How do we find ones that don’t use Google or Amazon? Thanks!
I would probably pick a couple out you like then email and ask them.
What is wrong with Google and Amazon? I am not recommending them but it would help to know why you need to avoid them. Someone might recommend GoDaddy and if you do not want to use them either then it would help to know why. There is also Microsoft Azure and IBM Cloud but I get the impression you do not want to use any of the big ones. It would also help to know if you need Apache or Windows. Also, do you Git? Finding a good host can be difficult. Many good ones get bought out by a big hosting company that is not as good.
Without digressing into other subjects, perhaps the OP feels a moral duty (as I do) to boycott those 2 monopolistic mega-corporations and their questionable business practices.
I cannot find any evidence showing my current host using Google services, but it may be against posting rules to plug my web host.