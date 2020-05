Hello guys,

i need your advice on the following matter

i will create a classified ads website and i only have the name so far.

i need your advice where i should be in terms of services so i can have a really good results when the sites has lots of traffic, because in my country there is only 1 competitor with a 1950 theme.

i will allow my users also to upload listings so must have capacity ?

please assist with links and comments.

sorry for my pure English.

thanks in advance.