SiteGround vs Bluehost vs Godaddy vs other??? What’s the best value? I’m looking for a small business site that will eventually reflect social media posts, shopping. I’d like it as configurable as possible instead of custom coding to keep things simple. Anyone have some good recommendations?
Hosting providers
Judging from the reviews on WebsiteBuilderExpert they’re very similar.
You mentioned shopping which makes me think you want something that can handle online transactions? If so (and it’s a big part of your plans) then you might be better off looking at Shopify or other platforms that have that as a core feature.
What is best (value) for someone else might be lousy (expensive or useless) for you.
Your question is very vague and social media posts, shopping is more a matter of the software used, not the host. I think most members here will suggest avoiding hosts that does everything because when the site is ready to improve in a manner not supported by the software the host makes it difficult to move elsewhere.
There is at least one member around here that considers GoDaddy to be worse than lousy. I certainly suggest avoiding them.
Well, when my business was small, I used Godaddy. They are perfect for small sites. But as far as my site grew, I discovered that I need more free space and moved to the dedicated server. BTW, it was a hell of a problem to find a good one. One of my friends helped me. He’d found a nice dedicated server USA from Gthost provider. Now I have my own dedicated server, fast and with a lot of free space. But for you the best option for now is Godaddy, I guess.
