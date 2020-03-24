SiteGround vs Bluehost vs Godaddy vs other??? What’s the best value? I’m looking for a small business site that will eventually reflect social media posts, shopping. I’d like it as configurable as possible instead of custom coding to keep things simple. Anyone have some good recommendations?
Hosting providers
Judging from the reviews on WebsiteBuilderExpert they’re very similar.
You mentioned shopping which makes me think you want something that can handle online transactions? If so (and it’s a big part of your plans) then you might be better off looking at Shopify or other platforms that have that as a core feature.