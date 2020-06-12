Hosting PHP/HTML server on Lan

Hi Guys

I would like some guidance please.

I have developed my HTML and PHP program/website on my local host using xamp and mysql.

I now want to use my application at work. I have a server that is running Server 2019. and i have 2 client Pc`s. The client PC does not have Xamp or any other plugins etc installed.

I have installed Xamp on the Server and i can use my application from the server when i am logged into it.

I would like to create a desktop shortcut on the 2 x client PC`s (Login.php). and let them use it by just double clicking and running it.

i also saw the option to install IIS on the server not sure if is a better way of doing it than xamp

Thanks in Advance for any assistance