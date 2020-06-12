Hosting PHP/HTML server on Lan

PHP
#1

Hi Guys

I would like some guidance please.

I have developed my HTML and PHP program/website on my local host using xamp and mysql.

I now want to use my application at work. I have a server that is running Server 2019. and i have 2 client Pc`s. The client PC does not have Xamp or any other plugins etc installed.
I have installed Xamp on the Server and i can use my application from the server when i am logged into it.

I would like to create a desktop shortcut on the 2 x client PC`s (Login.php). and let them use it by just double clicking and running it.

i also saw the option to install IIS on the server not sure if is a better way of doing it than xamp

Thanks in Advance for any assistance

#2

Isn’t it just a case of opening the browser and directing it to the XAMP instance running on the server? Just by substituting localhost with whatever the servers IP address is? That would then be the basis of your desktop shortcut.

#3

Dont use XAMPP for production. It tells you right at the top of their page XAMPP is a
PHP development environment”.

#4

Alot of my files is PHP and HTML mixed. is it better to save my individual files as .html or .php

#5

Should i rather use the built in Function of IIS on server 2019 or is there a better alternative you can suggest

#6

It depends. If they have no php content, there’s no point having the server waste time scanning them for it, so they can be called .html or whatever suits. If there is php that needs to be executed, they must be called .php (unless you change the server config - I believe most can be configured to scan all file extensions for php code). It depends on your server configuration, really.