Hosting PHP/HTML server on Lan

I have developed my HTML and PHP program/website on my local host using xamp and mysql.

I now want to use my application at work. I have a server that is running Server 2019. and i have 2 client Pc`s. The client PC does not have Xamp or any other plugins etc installed.
I have installed Xamp on the Server and i can use my application from the server when i am logged into it.

I would like to create a desktop shortcut on the 2 x client PC`s (Login.php). and let them use it by just double clicking and running it.

i also saw the option to install IIS on the server not sure if is a better way of doing it than xamp

Isn’t it just a case of opening the browser and directing it to the XAMP instance running on the server? Just by substituting localhost with whatever the servers IP address is? That would then be the basis of your desktop shortcut.