Hosting a dynamic website built without PHP and MySQL

I have a dynamic website built without PHP and MySQL. The data resides in separate array structures within the individual ‘.html’ (in case of sub pages) and within separate ‘.js’ files (for the index page) and are linked to each other.

The folder/file structure is something like below:

index.html

js (folder)

indexmain.js file1.js file2.js, etc… (json arrays for main page within the .js files)

css (folder)

maincssfile.css subpages.css

SubPages (Folder)

Page1.html Page2.html Page3.html etc…

(The ‘json arrays’ data for each of the ‘sub-pages’ resides within the html pages themselves).

The website works perfectly fine on the localhost using ‘xampp’. However now when I need to load it on a host machine like ‘godaddy.com’. Will it still work smoothly or will I face issues with the structure I am using? Can I manage and update my site data without sql and php?

Looking forward to your inputs.