Host REST API

Hello guys!

I got a question. I have created my first Xamarin App. On this App I want to display data, I wasn´t sure how to do, so a colleague recommended me to write a REST API. This API is ready now and also connected to my MySQL database, but another problem came up. I don´t know how to connect this API to my App now. I know it is possible with Azure, but as it is just a test project I don´t really want to pay for the hosting. Maybe you can tell me a possible way to do it for free. I´m open for all suggestion, if there is a better way than the one with the REST API please tell me.

If you know good hosting possibilities I would be very thankful for your help!