Host changed their PHP version and htaccess HTML run as PHP no longer works

Hello. Hostgator changed their PHP version and now htaccess HTML run as PHP no longer works. Help Please
My current htacces code
AddHandler application/x-httpd-php5 .html .htm
Hostgator is running php 7.4 now. I tried removing the 5 from above and no go. I’m guessing this has to be the issue to my site here shorturl.at/lvwJ3. Because all of a sudden its not using the CSS which is linked to in a php include.
If you would rather not have the carpet pulled from underneath your feet I highly recommend looking into hosting your site in the cloud on a virtual server. In the cloud on a leased or dedicated virtual machine you have complete control over server configuration. No longer need to worry about the host changing something that brings down your entire site.