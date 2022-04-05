Host changed their PHP version and htaccess HTML run as PHP no longer works

Hello. Hostgator changed their PHP version and now htaccess HTML run as PHP no longer works. Help Please

My current htacces code

AddHandler application/x-httpd-php5 .html .htm

Hostgator is running php 7.4 now. I tried removing the 5 from above and no go. I’m guessing this has to be the issue to my site here shorturl.at/lvwJ3. Because all of a sudden its not using the CSS which is linked to in a php include.