Host changed their PHP version and htaccess HTML run as PHP no longer works

Server Config
#1

Hello. Hostgator changed their PHP version and now htaccess HTML run as PHP no longer works. Help Please

My current htacces code

AddHandler application/x-httpd-php5 .html .htm

Hostgator is running php 7.4 now. I tried removing the 5 from above and no go. I’m guessing this has to be the issue to my site here shorturl.at/lvwJ3. Because all of a sudden its not using the CSS which is linked to in a php include.

#2

Have you tried changing it to the following…

AddHandler application/x-httpd-php74 .html .htm .php

Have you also seen this article?

#3

What are the exact errors you are getting?

#4

I just tried adding 74 and no go. And yes I did update the php. Or rather conform it already was. Any other guesses why it wont use the css?

#5

There’s a hostgator article concerning this with slightly different naming for the value (an extra -ea-) - https://www.hostgator.com/help/article/how-to-execute-php-in-html-files

#6

If you would rather not have the carpet pulled from underneath your feet I highly recommend looking into hosting your site in the cloud on a virtual server. In the cloud on a leased or dedicated virtual machine you have complete control over server configuration. No longer need to worry about the host changing something that brings down your entire site.

1 Like
#7

On the flip side, when things go sideways you have to fix them yourself. You can’t call the hoster to ask if they fix it for you.

1 Like