Horizontal scrolling issue

No as Erik Said the structure of bootstrap is of critical importance and you cannot stray from the grid unless you account for the methods that bootstrap imposes on its classes.

Here is one example where you have gone wrong.

<header class="hero"> <div class=""> <div class="row"> <div class="col-md-12"> <div class="content text-center"> <h1 class="outline pink aos-init aos-animate" data-aos="fade-up-left">The Show <span class="white">Must Go On</span></h1> <h4 class="work1 white aos-init aos-animate" data-aos="fade-up-right"><em>Back and better than ever, baby!</em></h4> </div><!-- >close content --> </div><!-- close col --> </div><!-- close row --> </div><!-- close container --> </header>

You have used .row which must be a direct child of a .container parent. The .container class has 15px left and right padding which soaks up the 15px negative margins applied to to .row by default. Without the container parent your .rows becomes 15px too wide for whatever context it lies in thus creating a horizontal scroll.

The container , row and column classes must be followed rigidly in the bootstrap grid and is clearly explained in the docs This methology is the basics of the bootstrap grid and how it accounts for gutters properly.

You have made the same mistake a number of times through that page and you can easily test by using the devtools and setting sections to display:none in the tools panel and you will see that the horizontal scroll doesn’t disappear until you make the whole page almost blank

Have a go and see if you can find the rest of the problems yourself and if you get stuck I’ll point out the other specific items to look at