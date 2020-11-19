I have a site that’s live right now where I made a bunch of changes and now there is a horizontal scrolling issue. I have done some troubleshooting and I think it’s the “Info” section (#contact) near the bottom where the contact information is. If I pull that out most of the horizontal scrolling goes away. But when I inspect all the divs I can’t find anything that is causing it.
You use BootStrap, and the horizontal scroll seems to be caused by the grid syatem BS use. The cause is the rows have negative margins that is meant to be soaked up by padding on the columns. You don’t have that column padding.
Please check up how the grid works:
wouldn’t adding more padding push it out more?
No, the padding is like a “buffer zone” that provides space equal to the margins so they extend into the paddings and being “soaked up”.
Read the Bootstrap manual or check the link I gave.