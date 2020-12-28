Horizontal and Vertical Button Spacing

Following the advice under Thinking In React…

I’ve built out my UI first, with no real functionality to anything yet.

Now that you have your component hierarchy, it’s time to implement your app. The easiest way is to build a version that takes your data model and renders the UI but has no interactivity. It’s best to decouple these processes because building a static version requires a lot of typing and no thinking, and adding interactivity requires a lot of thinking and not a lot of typing. We’ll see why.

Passing 5 out of 8, for the DrumMachine at FreeCodeCamp.com

I’m trying to work on alignment versus horizontal and vertical spacing. I’m using React-BootStrap. At first, I had them in button groups but there was no space between them horizontally. So I took the grouping s out and put break tags between each row. If I put 2 break tags it’s way too wide, but no break tag and it’s all on one row. I also tried putting justify or className="justify-content-center" on the Fragments but I’ve not noticed any difference from that. Now I’m thinking about putting the button groups back on and trying combinations of margin or padding . I’m sure there’s an industry best practice for this common scenario, but I must be overlooking something.

repo

live demo, be sure to use the NavBar to get to Drum

use the hamburger menu on the top left and select Drum to run the test suite, they say it’s designed for Chrome and may encounter bugs in other browsers.

Drum.js