Homestead Vagrant IP Address not within allowed ranges

Just trying to do a fresh install on Mac Catalina and I get the following message when launching Homestead for the first time:
The IP address configured for the host-only network is not within the
allowed ranges. Please update the address used to be within the allowed
ranges and run the command again.
- Address: 192.168.10.10*
- Ranges: 192.168.56.0/21*
Valid ranges can be modified in the /etc/vbox/networks.conf file. For
more information including valid format see:
I can’t find the conf file (even when seeing the hidden files), and don’t know enough about this stuff to understand the linked file.
Any insight would be gratefully appreciated