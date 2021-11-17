Homestead Vagrant IP Address not within allowed ranges

Just trying to do a fresh install on Mac Catalina and I get the following message when launching Homestead for the first time:

The IP address configured for the host-only network is not within the

allowed ranges. Please update the address used to be within the allowed

ranges and run the command again.

Address: 192.168.10.10*

Ranges: 192.168.56.0/21*

Valid ranges can be modified in the /etc/vbox/networks.conf file. For

more information including valid format see:

I can’t find the conf file (even when seeing the hidden files), and don’t know enough about this stuff to understand the linked file.

Any insight would be gratefully appreciated