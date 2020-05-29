Homestead Improvement installation

Perhaps this is a simple error on my part. Thank you in advance for reading and evaluating the following. Tracing instructions in the book, PHP and MySQL: Novice to Ninja, I’ve installed Git Bash, VirtualBox, Vagrant, and Homestead_Improvement on Windows 10. I was successful in cloning the latter and setting up the index.html file in my file directory.

Here’s the successful console resume:

$ vagrant resume #######

==> default: Resuming suspended VM…

==> default: Booting VM…

==> default: Waiting for machine to boot. This may take a few minutes…

default: SSH address: 127.0.0.1:2222

default: SSH username: vagrant

default: SSH auth method: private key

==> default: Machine booted and ready!

==> default: Machine already provisioned. Run vagrant provision or use the --provision

==> default: flag to force provisioning. Provisioners marked to run always will still run.

Here’s the console error:

$ vagrant reload #######

There are errors in the configuration of this machine. Please fix

the following errors and try again:

vm:

A box must be specified.

Here’s the source code for the running PHP site:

<!Doctype html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset-"utf-8"> <title>Random Number</title> </head> <body> <p>Generating a random number between 1 and 10: <?php echo rand(1, 10); ?> </p> </body> </html>

The result is blank space where the PHP would run.

Here are some other sites I checked that had confounding or inapplicable information:

https://www.sitepoint.com/quick-tip-get-homestead-vagrant-vm-running/ https://www.sitepoint.com/re-introducing-vagrant-right-way-start-php/ “I suppose I can only post two links.”

*Note: I have not altered the config files or Vagrantfile after installation the vagrant up docs

Question: Is it perhaps that I haven’t added homestead_improvement as a box yet?

homestead.yaml:

--- ip: "192.168.10.10" memory: 2048 cpus: 1 provider: virtualbox folders: - map: c:/Users/mothwash/VMMP_my_project to: /home/vagrant/Code sites: - map: homestead.test to: /home/vagrant/Code/Project/public databases: - homestead #variables: # - key: APP_ENV # value: local # blackfire: # - id: foo # token: bar # client-id: foo # client-token: bar ports: - send: 8545 to: 8545 - send: 30301 to: 30301 - send: 30302 to: 30302 - send: 30303 to: 30303 - send: 30304 to: 30304 - send: 30305 to: 30305 - send: 30306 to: 30306

Thank you for your time. Constructive feedback is appreciated.

All the best,