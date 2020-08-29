Homestead Improved installation

Perhaps this is a simple error on my part. Thank you in advance for reading and evaluating the following. Tracing instructions in the book, PHP and MySQL: Novice to Ninja, I’ve installed Git Bash, VirtualBox, Vagrant, and Homestead_Improvement on Windows 10. I was successful in cloning the latter and setting up the index.html file in my file directory.
Here’s the successful console resume:
$ vagrant resume #######
==> default: Resuming suspended VM…
==> default: Booting VM…
==> default: Waiting for machine to boot. This may take a few minutes…
default: SSH address: 127.0.0.1:2222
default: SSH username: vagrant
default: SSH auth method: private key
==> default: Machine booted and ready!
==> default: Machine already provisioned. Run
vagrant provision or use the
--provision
==> default: flag to force provisioning. Provisioners marked to run always will still run.
Here’s the console error:
$ vagrant reload #######
There are errors in the configuration of this machine. Please fix
the following errors and try again:
vm:
- A box must be specified.
Here’s the source code for the running PHP site:
<!Doctype html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset-"utf-8">
<title>Random Number</title>
</head>
<body>
<p>Generating a random number between 1 and 10:
<?php
echo rand(1, 10);
?>
</p>
</body>
</html>
The result is blank space where the PHP would run.
Here are some other sites I checked that had confounding or inapplicable information:
- https://www.sitepoint.com/quick-tip-get-homestead-vagrant-vm-running/
- https://www.sitepoint.com/re-introducing-vagrant-right-way-start-php/
- “I suppose I can only post two links.”
*Note: I have not altered the config files or Vagrantfile after installation
- the vagrant up docs
- Question: Is it perhaps that I haven’t added homestead_improvement as a box yet?
homestead.yaml:
---
ip: "192.168.10.10"
memory: 2048
cpus: 1
provider: virtualbox
folders:
- map: c:/Users/mothwash/VMMP_my_project
to: /home/vagrant/Code
sites:
- map: homestead.test
to: /home/vagrant/Code/Project/public
databases:
- homestead
#variables:
# - key: APP_ENV
# value: local
# blackfire:
# - id: foo
# token: bar
# client-id: foo
# client-token: bar
ports:
- send: 8545
to: 8545
- send: 30301
to: 30301
- send: 30302
to: 30302
- send: 30303
to: 30303
- send: 30304
to: 30304
- send: 30305
to: 30305
- send: 30306
to: 30306
Thank you for your time. Constructive feedback is appreciated.
