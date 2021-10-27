Homepage styling

Hey guys i was wondering if you could help:

I’m wanting to make the blocks for the featured collection on my homepage wider so the text is displayed better espeically on mobile.

This is what it currently looks like it’s the featured collections (especially mobile) - https://directcomputers.co.uk/

Compared to how i’ve got it setup on my other page - https://directcomputers.co.uk/collections/amd-gaming-builds

I managed to style the other page, but struggling with the homepage. If anyone could help please that would be amazing.