Home made botstrap navbar/boxes does unexpected things

Hi,

If you are talking about the boxes snagging when the columns wrap then you need to add in the appropriate clearfix classes at the correct points in the html. You can find this in the documentation.

https://bootstrapdocs.com/v3.3.6/docs/css/#grid-responsive-resets

You would add this after every second div in that section.

<!-- Add the extra clearfix for only the required viewport --> <div class="clearfix visible-sm-block"></div>

e.g.

<div class="container-fluid"> <div class="row"> <div class="col-md-3 col-sm-6 col-sm-push-6 col-md-push-3"> <div class="box"> <img src="res_9421b49745a13f23b0ff13c9a1417764.webp" alt="Operacios rendszerek" class="img-thumbnail" > <h2>Operacios rendszer</h2> <p>A piacvezeto operacios rendszer jelenleg 2021ben a Microsoft windows, igy ennek elerhetosege a legfontosabb. .</p> </div> </div> <div class="col-md-3 col-sm-6 col-sm-pull-6 col-md-pull-3"> <div class="box"> <img src="JCBQyBmDc62E8xWfF88ZGP-1200-80.jpg" alt="Irodiai alkalmazasok" class="img-thumbnail"> <h2>Irodiai alkalmazasok</h2> <p>A piacvezeto it is a Microsoft, Ms Office.</p> </div> </div> <!-- Add the extra clearfix for only the required viewport --> <div class="clearfix visible-sm-block"></div> <div class="col-md-3 col-sm-6"> <div class="box"> <img src="Halo-2-Free-Download-3.jpg" alt="Egyeb programok" class="img-thumbnail"> <h2>Egyeb programok</h2> <p>Az elso szamu csoport a jatek programok, nagy nepszerusegnek orvendenek. .</p> </div> </div> <div class="col-md-3 col-sm-6"> <div class="box"> <img src="best-cad-software1.png" alt="Tervezo programok" class="img-thumbnail"> <h2>Tervezo programok</h2> <p>A tervezo programmok renkivul fontosak mint az epitoipar mint a gepipar meg az elektronika teruleten. Lehetoseg szerint itt is boseges a valasztek </p> </div> </div> </div>

If you started using Bootstrap4 then you would not have this problem as it uses flex and not old fashioned floats.