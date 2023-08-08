Ho do I add this React project to my website?

JavaScript
1

Hi there,
I am wanting to add this scrolling feature to my website:

I have not used React before so not sure how I actually include it in my page.

I have done the following:

Installed React and ReactDOM
npm install react react-dom

I can see React in the node modules folder

I have then run:
npm install react react-dom@latest

I’ve added the dependency to the package.json file which now looks like this:

{
  "name": "new",
  "version": "1.0.0",
  "description": "",
  "main": "gruntfile.js",
  "scripts": {
    "test": "echo \"Error: no test specified\" && exit 1"
  },
  "author": "",
  "license": "ISC",
  "devDependencies": {
    "grunt": "^1.6.1",
    "grunt-contrib-sass": "^2.0.0",
    "grunt-contrib-watch": "^1.1.0"
  },
  "dependencies": {
    "matter-js": "^0.19.0",
    "react": "^18.2.0",
    "react-dom": "^18.2.0"
  },
    
    "dependencies": {
    "react-infinite-scroll-animation": "^1.0.0"
}   
}

I’ve now got to a part that suggests doing this:
import InfiniteLoopSlider from "react-infinite-scroll-animation";

But get an error when running this in cmd.

Can anyone help with what I have done wrong or what I need to do now?

Thanks!