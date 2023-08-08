Ho do I add this React project to my website?

Hi there,

I am wanting to add this scrolling feature to my website:



I have not used React before so not sure how I actually include it in my page.

I have done the following:

Installed React and ReactDOM

npm install react react-dom

I can see React in the node modules folder

I have then run:

npm install react react-dom@latest

I’ve added the dependency to the package.json file which now looks like this:

{ "name": "new", "version": "1.0.0", "description": "", "main": "gruntfile.js", "scripts": { "test": "echo \"Error: no test specified\" && exit 1" }, "author": "", "license": "ISC", "devDependencies": { "grunt": "^1.6.1", "grunt-contrib-sass": "^2.0.0", "grunt-contrib-watch": "^1.1.0" }, "dependencies": { "matter-js": "^0.19.0", "react": "^18.2.0", "react-dom": "^18.2.0" }, "dependencies": { "react-infinite-scroll-animation": "^1.0.0" } }

I’ve now got to a part that suggests doing this:

import InfiniteLoopSlider from "react-infinite-scroll-animation";

But get an error when running this in cmd.

Can anyone help with what I have done wrong or what I need to do now?

Thanks!