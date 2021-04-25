HMTL5 Canvas does not work for Mobile

Hi. I am doing a site rebuild by basically moving bootstrap stuff listed in Wordpress (via text editor) over to using Elementor page builder. Basically, the previous developer just custom coded everything and not really using Wordpress default editor or plugins.

One of the element is on the home page which has 4 different canvas scripts using the tag. I was able to get it to work for desktop but not for mobile.

Here’s the link to the live site.

As you can see that it works for all devices including desktop and mobile.

But if you view the dev site, it does not work for mobile devices. Works fine for desktop but just not for mobile.

I spent a few hours trying to figure it out but I never worked with and so I don’t know if there is a javascript, css or some other file missing that I failed to move over.

I am running the latest version of Wordpress and PHP. Since I do not know much about the related files/code, I cannot say what version they are.

Any help would be greatly appreciated.