Highlighted text using SVG

The problem is the inline styling of display:none; in the svg.

(scroll to the right, it’s at the end of the opening svg tag)

<svg xmlns="//www.w3.org/2000/svg" version="1.1" class="svg-filters" style="display:none;">

It was working in Chrome, but not in Firefox as you noted.

I don’t have much experience with the filter property referring a url. My guess is that FF terminates any future reference to the svg since it was not rendered to the page due to display:none; .

To get it working in both browsers remove display:none; from the svg. Then with the class you already had set on the svg you can style it from the CSS to hide the svg off the page.

As seen here…