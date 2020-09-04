Highlighted text using SVG

HTML & CSS
#1

I try set a demo using SVG and highlighted text. Do you know what is wrong to manage SVG effect?

Source: http://www.coding-dude.com/wp/css/highlight-text-css/

<!DOCTYPE HTML>

<html>

<head>
<title>Colored text</title>
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="css/styles_realistic_marker_highlight1.css">
</head>

<body>
<p>Realistic Marker <span class="realistic-marker-highlight">Highlight Text</span> Effect</p>

<svg xmlns="//www.w3.org/2000/svg" version="1.1" class="svg-filters" style="display:none;">
  <defs>
    <filter id="marker-shape">
      <feTurbulence type="fractalNoise" baseFrequency="0 0.15" numOctaves="1" result="warp" />
      <feDisplacementMap xChannelSelector="R" yChannelSelector="G" scale="30" in="SourceGraphic" in2="warp" />
    </filter>
  </defs>
</svg>
</body>

</html>

and CSS:

.realistic-marker-highlight{
  position:relative;
}

.realistic-marker-highlight:before{
  content:"";
  background-color:#ff6db7;
  width:100%;
  height:1em;
  position:absolute;
  z-index:-1;
  filter:url(#marker-shape);
  left:-0.25em;
  top:0.1em;
  padding:0 0.25em;
}