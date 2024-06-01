Highlight string in popup: userscript only works on page refresh

Hi, from this page say I’m searching “Stephen Kink” in “Cerca nel catalogo” field.

On the resulting page i click on the left pane “Naviga tra i risultati” > “Biblioteca” > “tutte”.

A pop up opens where I want “Biblioteca Elsa Morante” to be highlighted.

I employ this userscript, but it only works if I refresh the page and reopen the popup:

(function() { 'use strict'; // Wait for the "tutte" link to be clicked document.addEventListener('click', function(event) { var target = event.target; if (target.tagName === 'A' && target.textContent.trim() === 'tutte') { setTimeout(highlightTerm, 400); // Adjust the delay if necessary } }); function highlightTerm() { // Find the "Biblioteca Elsa Morante" link var elsaMoranteLink = document.querySelector("#faccette_tutte > div > ul > li.facet-rmbo2 > a"); if (!elsaMoranteLink) return; // Add a CSS class to highlight the element elsaMoranteLink.style.backgroundColor = 'yellow'; } })();

Thanks for your help!