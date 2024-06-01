Highlight string in popup: userscript only works on page load

Hi from this page, say I’m searching “Stephen Kink” in “Cerca nel catalogo” field.
On next page i click on the left pane “Naviga tra i risultati” > “Biblioteca” > “tutte”.
A pop up opens where I want “Biblioteca Elsa Morante” to be highlighted.
I use this script, but it only works if I refresh page and reopen the popup:

(function() {
    'use strict';


    // Wait for the "tutte" link to be clicked
    document.addEventListener('click', function(event) {
        var target = event.target;
        if (target.tagName === 'A' && target.textContent.trim() === 'tutte') {
            setTimeout(highlightTerm, 400); // Adjust the delay if necessary
        }
    });


    function highlightTerm() {
        // Find the "Biblioteca Elsa Morante" link
        var elsaMoranteLink = document.querySelector("#faccette_tutte > div > ul > li.facet-rmbo2 > a");
        if (!elsaMoranteLink) return;


        // Add a CSS class to highlight the element
        elsaMoranteLink.style.backgroundColor = 'yellow';
    }
})();

Thanks for your help!