Highlight string in popup: userscript only works on page load

Hi from this page, say I’m searching “Stephen Kink” in “Cerca nel catalogo” field.
On next page i click on the left pane “Naviga tra i risultati” > “Biblioteca” > “tutte”.
A pop up opens where I want “Biblioteca Elsa Morante” to be highlighted.
I use this script, but it only works if I refresh page and reopen the popup:
(function() {
'use strict';
// Wait for the "tutte" link to be clicked
document.addEventListener('click', function(event) {
var target = event.target;
if (target.tagName === 'A' && target.textContent.trim() === 'tutte') {
setTimeout(highlightTerm, 400); // Adjust the delay if necessary
}
});
function highlightTerm() {
// Find the "Biblioteca Elsa Morante" link
var elsaMoranteLink = document.querySelector("#faccette_tutte > div > ul > li.facet-rmbo2 > a");
if (!elsaMoranteLink) return;
// Add a CSS class to highlight the element
elsaMoranteLink.style.backgroundColor = 'yellow';
}
})();
Thanks for your help!