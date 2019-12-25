Highlight active photo

Hello. I build a photo gallery containing thumbnails. When the user click on a given thumbnail, behind it is a hyperlink which launches another web page containing a larger version of the photo.

I am wondering if there is a way to use HTML/CSS so that the currently selected thumbnail gets some sort of hightlighting.

The reason I want this is that the gallery has hundreds of thumbnails in it, and the normal flow is that you click on a thumbnail, it launches another page with a more detailed version, and then when you are done, you click the “Back” button and end up back in the gallery.

I want a visual clue to show the user where he/she left off last.

Thanks.