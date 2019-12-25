Highlight active photo

#1

Hello. I build a photo gallery containing thumbnails. When the user click on a given thumbnail, behind it is a hyperlink which launches another web page containing a larger version of the photo.

I am wondering if there is a way to use HTML/CSS so that the currently selected thumbnail gets some sort of hightlighting.

The reason I want this is that the gallery has hundreds of thumbnails in it, and the normal flow is that you click on a thumbnail, it launches another page with a more detailed version, and then when you are done, you click the “Back” button and end up back in the gallery.

I want a visual clue to show the user where he/she left off last.

Thanks.

#2

The :visited pseudo class is what your looking for

Depending on your HTML, it might look something like this if the parent was a div with the class name of thumbnails.

.thumbnails a:visited {
  border: 1px solid red;
}
#3

@Ray.H,

To be clear, I wanted a way to show the last thumbnail you clicked on. (Maybe it would have a drop shadow, for example?)

My photo-gallery.php page uses an unordered list with Flexbox styling.

<ul class=flexGallery">
    <li class="flexGalleryItem">
        <a href="">
            <img src="" alt="" />
        </a>
    </li>
</ul>

Do you follow what I want to do now?

#4

Yes I do.

:focus will stay at it’s current style when you return to the page. Once you click the link your on your way to the main image from the thumbnail. Then when you return to the page the :focus styles will still be intact. That works on my local machine, not positive it will work on a live site but in theory I think it will.


.flexGalleryItem a {display:block}
.flexGalleryItem a:focus {
  box-shadow:0px 5px 5px red;
  outline:none;
 }