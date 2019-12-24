Highlight active photo

#1

Hello. I build a photo gallery containing thumbnails. When the user click on a given thumbnail, behind it is a hyperlink which launches another web page containing a larger version of the photo.

I am wondering if there is a way to use HTML/CSS so that the currently selected thumbnail gets some sort of hightlighting.

The reason I want this is that the gallery has hundreds of thumbnails in it, and the normal flow is that you click on a thumbnail, it launches another page with a more detailed version, and then when you are done, you click the “Back” button and end up back in the gallery.

I want a visual clue to show the user where he/she left off last.

Thanks.

#2

The :visited pseudo class is what your looking for

Depending on your HTML, it might look something like this if the parent was a div with the class name of thumbnails.

.thumbnails a:visited {
  border: 1px solid red;
}
#3

@Ray.H,

To be clear, I wanted a way to show the last thumbnail you clicked on. (Maybe it would have a drop shadow, for example?)

My photo-gallery.php page uses an unordered list with Flexbox styling.

<ul class=flexGallery">
    <li class="flexGalleryItem">
        <a href="">
            <img src="" alt="" />
        </a>
    </li>
</ul>

Do you follow what I want to do now?

#4

Yes I do.

:focus will stay at it’s current style when you return to the page.

That will do what your wanting.


.flexGalleryItem a {display:block}
.flexGalleryItem a:focus {
  box-shadow:0px 5px 5px red;
  outline:none;
 }