Hello Is there a way to hide your site from being analysed by seo analysis tools?
The reason I’m asking is a month ago I was able to run a check on my competitor’s site, and now I get ’ No data found for this domain’. How did they do that? Or maybe it’s just a glitch?
Thanks!
Hiding your site from seo analysis tools
I suppose you could use a robots.txt file (assuming that the seo crawlers listen to robots.txt)
Add a txt file to the root of your site and add this to hide everything from crawlers.
User-agent: *
Disallow: /
The problem with that is (a) bad bots will not respect a robots.txt file and (b) good search engine bots, which you presumably do want to crawl your site, will respect that, and your site will not be crawled or indexed.
You might find some more targeted methods here:
https://perishablepress.com/block-bad-bots/
Thank you!