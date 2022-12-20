Hiding/moving items based on page width?

I would start with looking at the technology known as media queries. This technology will allow you to write CSS that, in combination with how you structure your HTML, will allow you to alter the appearance and placement of items in the menu to fit any device resolution.

If you are already familiar with the technique, I invite you to show us your code for the existing menu and how you would like it to look after the size is changed. Can you show us using a tool like codepen.io?

Thanks!