Hiding/moving items based on page width?

I have a site that has a lot of menu items in the desktop (horizontal) menu. The site doesn’t transition to the mobile menu until 600px, and the menu is about 750px wide,so I’d like to find a way to move menu items to become sub-items of a “More” dropdown if the viewport isn’t wide enough to fit all of them.
I would start with looking at the technology known as media queries. This technology will allow you to write CSS that, in combination with how you structure your HTML, will allow you to alter the appearance and placement of items in the menu to fit any device resolution.
If you are already familiar with the technique, I invite you to show us your code for the existing menu and how you would like it to look after the size is changed. Can you show us using a tool like codepen.io?
Thanks!