Hiding Input tag and working with fieldset model in form

Removing the rule where you did, will remove it for allinput elements, which is probably not what you want, assuming you put that rule in for a reason.
That is why I attached the override rule in my example to the element’s ID.
Not all rules in CSS are inherited by child elements, as confusing as that may be. Display is one such property.
For example, a div may typically have display set to block, but its content may commonly be inline elements, like span. The spans don’t display as block because the parent is a block.
In your example, the divs will still be blocks (on new lines) within inline-blocks.
Also, the semantics are wrong. The inputs should belong to a form, so don’t need to be a list to belong together, or be in a fieldset to be a distinct sub-group within a form. The use of a div as an input caption is wrong, the label element is dedicated to this role.
There is likely no need for the div wrapping the input, if it is only there to hang the class on, consider putting the class directly onto the input.
<div class="wrapper">
<header>
<h5>Human Resource</h5>
</header>
<main>
<form action="">
<fieldset>
<label for="resume">RESUME/CV</label>
<input name="" type="file" hidden="hidden">
<button id="mockinput">
<span>ATTACH RESUME/CV</span>
</button>
<label for="fname">Full Name</label>
<input name="" type="text">
<label for="email">Email</label>
<input name="" type="text">
</fieldset>
<fieldset class="txtar-wrapper">
<label for="textarea1">Why do you want to join Mars Government?</label>
<textarea name="textarea1" id="textarea1" cols="30" rows="10">
My side-view mirror reflects a steady stream of light, until it is cut off. Someone is standing outside my car door. He is wearing a widely striped, bright turquoise and gray sweatshirt. I assume he wants directions, but I am alone, and it is nighttime. As I am about to shoo him away, I look up into his face. It is then I see a menacing look about him, and as I glance away I notice something other than the brightly colored sweatshirt.
</textarea>
</fieldset>
</form>
</main>
</div>