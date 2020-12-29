Hiding Input tag and working with fieldset model in form

Removing the rule where you did, will remove it for allinput elements, which is probably not what you want, assuming you put that rule in for a reason.
That is why I attached the override rule in my example to the element’s ID.
Not all rules in CSS are inherited by child elements, as confusing as that may be. Display is one such property.
For example, a div may typically have display set to block, but its content may commonly be inline elements, like span. The spans don’t display as block because the parent is a block.
In your example, the divs will still be blocks (on new lines) within inline-blocks.
Also, the semantics are wrong. The inputs should belong to a form, so don’t need to be a list to belong together, or be in a fieldset to be a distinct sub-group within a form. The use of a div as an input caption is wrong, the label element is dedicated to this role.
There is likely no need for the div wrapping the input, if it is only there to hang the class on, consider putting the class directly onto the input.
<div class="wrapper">
<header>
<h5>Human Resource</h5>
</header>
<main>
<form action="">
<fieldset>
<label for="resume">RESUME/CV</label>
<input name="" type="file" hidden="hidden">
<button id="mockinput">
<span>ATTACH RESUME/CV</span>
</button>
<label for="fname">Full Name</label>
<input name="" type="text">
<label for="email">Email</label>
<input name="" type="text">
</fieldset>
<fieldset class="txtar-wrapper">
<label for="textarea1">Why do you want to join Mars Government?</label>
<textarea name="textarea1" id="textarea1" cols="30" rows="10">

</textarea>
</fieldset>
</form>
</main>
</div>
Yes they are ok to use but I don’t think your use of them is very semantic as all the items are linked to ‘human resource’ so the outer fieldset would be ok. The nested fieldsets could just be divs (or if you used css grid you could probably do away with the divs and just have the form elements themselves except that you seem to want extra borders everywhere so will probably still need the extra divs).
The ‘Human Resource’ text should be the legend for the fieldset rather than an h2 above it.
The validator will show you technical errors in the code structure, but it takes no account for the semantics.
Semantics are related to the context of the content within the elements, so it difficult for a machine to analyse. The validator is I think mostly content agnostic, and looks at what tags are placed in what order and structure.
Regarding your use of fieldset, in the last example, you have only one input (or field) per set.
One field, does not a set make.
Much like a single 13mm spanner does not constitute a tool-set, it is just a singular tool.
The fieldset element is not a required element for a form, so use it only when you need it (to create sub-groups of related inputs within a form). I only mentioned it previously, because you appeared to be using lists to group inputs into a set.
If you only need to extra element to add styling, such as the border, if there is no semantically appropriate element that fits there, use a semantically inert element like div or span as appropriate.
An example where you might use fieldsets.
Imagine a payment page on an Ecommerce site.
Your Details
Firstname
Lastname
Email
Telephone
Billing Address
Address Line 1
Address Line 2
City
County
Country
Zip/Post Code
Shipping Address
Same as Billing Address
Address Line 1
Address Line 2
City
County
Country
Zip/Post Code
Card Details
Card Type
Card Number
Security Code
Expiry Date
In the example, bold is the <legend> for each <fieldset>, the other text are <label> elements for each <input> of the set.
Think of legend as the label for a set, and label is for an individual input.
Each set is a group of inputs (or fields) that belong together and are presented separately from the other inputs in other sets, dividing the form into distinct sections.