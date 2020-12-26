Hiding Input tag and working with fieldset model in form

Removing the rule where you did, will remove it for all input elements, which is probably not what you want, assuming you put that rule in for a reason.

That is why I attached the override rule in my example to the element’s ID.

codeispoetry: codeispoetry: But in general, if inline-block is applied to the parent element, li , for example; that means all its child elements(div in this case) will be inline, Right?

Not all rules in CSS are inherited by child elements, as confusing as that may be. Display is one such property.

For example, a div may typically have display set to block, but its content may commonly be inline elements, like span . The spans don’t display as block because the parent is a block.

In your example, the divs will still be blocks (on new lines) within inline-blocks.