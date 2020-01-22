Hiding element when printing? Bootstrap 4

Hi there,

I am trying to hide an outer circle of an element which displays a percentage.

I have found out that bootstrap 4 has built in print hidden classes.

However, when I apply it, it is hiding it on desktop.

This is my code:

<div class="c100 p55 d-print-none"> <span>55%</span> <div class="slice"> <div class="bar"></div> <div class="fill"></div> </div> </div>

Can anyone see what I have wrong? The class kind of works, but it hides the outer circle on desktop and both the score and the circle when printing.

I basically need to hide all the elements in the above when printing and only show the 55% when printing.

Thanks!