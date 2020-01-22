Hiding element when printing? Bootstrap 4

Hi there,
I am trying to hide an outer circle of an element which displays a percentage.
I have found out that bootstrap 4 has built in print hidden classes.
However, when I apply it, it is hiding it on desktop.
This is my code:
<div class="c100 p55 d-print-none">
<span>55%</span>
<div class="slice">
<div class="bar"></div>
<div class="fill"></div>
</div>
</div>
Can anyone see what I have wrong? The class kind of works, but it hides the outer circle on desktop and both the score and the circle when printing.
I basically need to hide all the elements in the above when printing and only show the 55% when printing.
Thanks!