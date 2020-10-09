Hiding and Showing multiple pictures html element on button click and depending on focused button?

Hi everyone .I’m quite new at Javascript/Jquery and I have a decent HTML and CSS background. Here is my problem. I have a layout with 3 buttons corresponding to 6 GIF images possibilities depending on actual focused button and 3 texts corresponding to the 3 buttons . When clicking on one of the three buttons, to display the right GIF and right text, code has to check actual focused button and pick one of 2 img wrapped in 2 different picture elements with dedicated classes.

To do so, I called Jquery function and wrote an .on(‘click’, function() {…}) containing an if…else if statement without else . The problem is that it works but not completely, only the if is displaying when clicking on proper button although there are 2 possibilities per if…else if statement corresponding to 2 different GIF images. By the way those GIF are not heavy (each one less than 1 Mo).

After checking in many websites (including Stack Overflow) during hours and hours if not days I still can’t make it work. I tried to change selectors : to use (":focus")** , to add **tabindex** attribute to buttons...and so on! Even Classic Javascript **( document.activeElement ) solution does not work, with it it’s worse : nothing happens on buttons click. No problem with texts because they are the same in each if…else if statement .

Here is an extract of my HTML :

<div class="images-gif"> <!-- --------GIF BUTTON 1-------------> <!--Possibility 1--> <picture class="btn1-pos1"> <source class="btn1-pos1" media="(orientation: landscape)" srcset="images/GIF/danse-deb1_1920.gif 1920w, images/GIF/danse-deb1_1440.gif 1440w, images/GIF/danse-deb1_960.gif 960w, images/GIF/danse-deb1_800.gif 800w, images/GIF/danse-deb1_600.gif 600w" sizes="100vw"> <source class="btn1-pos1" media="(orientation: portrait)" srcset="images/GIF/danse-deb1_portrait_600.gif 600w, images/GIF/danse-deb1_480.gif 480w, images/GIF/danse-deb1_320.gif 320w" sizes="100vw"> <img src="images/GIF/danse-deb1_1920.gif" class="btn1-pos1" width="710" height="600" alt="dance 1"/> </picture> <!--Possibility 2--> <picture class="btn1-pos2"> <source class="btn1-pos2" media="(orientation: landscape)" srcset="images/GIF/danse-deb2_1920.gif 1920w, images/GIF/danse-deb2_1440.gif 1440w, images/GIF/danse-deb2_960.gif 960w, images/GIF/danse-deb2_800.gif 800w, images/GIF/danse-deb2_600.gif 600w" sizes="100vw" > <source class="btn1-pos2" media="(orientation: portrait)" srcset="images/GIF/danse-deb2_portrait_600.gif 600w, images/GIF/danse-deb2_480.gif 480w, images/GIF/danse-deb2_320.gif 320w" sizes="100vw" > <img src="images/GIF/danse-deb2_1920.gif" class="btn1-pos2" width="710" height="600" alt="dance 2"/> </picture> <!-- --------GIF BUTTON 2-------------> <!--Possibility 1--> <picture class="btn2-pos1"> <source class="btn2-pos1" media="(orientation: landscape)" srcset="images/GIF/danse-inter1_1920.gif 1920w, images/GIF/danse-inter1_1440.gif 1440w, images/GIF/danse-inter1_960.gif 960w, images/GIF/danse-inter1_800.gif 800w, images/GIF/danse-inter1_600.gif 600w" sizes="100vw"> <source class="btn2-pos1" media="(orientation: portrait)" srcset="images/GIF/danse-inter1_portrait_600.gif 600w, images/GIF/danse-inter1_480.gif 480w, images/GIF/danse-inter1_320.gif 320w" sizes="100vw"> <img src="images/GIF/danse-inter1_1920.gif" class="btn2-pos1" width="710" height="600" alt="dance 3"/> </picture> <!--Possibility 2--> <picture class="btn2-pos2"> <source class="btn2-pos2" media="(orientation: landscape)" srcset="images/GIF/danse-inter2_1920.gif 1920w, images/GIF/danse-inter2_1440.gif 1440w, images/GIF/danse-inter2_960.gif 960w, images/GIF/danse-inter2_800.gif 800w, images/GIF/danse-inter2_600.gif 600w" sizes="100vw"> <source class="btn2-pos2" media="(orientation: portrait)" srcset="images/GIF/danse-inter2_portrait_600.gif 600w, images/GIF/danse-inter2_480.gif 480w, images/GIF/danse-inter2_320.gif 320w" sizes="100vw"> <img src="images/GIF/danse-inter2_1920.gif" class="btn2-pos1" width="710" height="600" alt="dance 4"/> </picture> <!-- --------GIF BUTTON 3-------------> <!--Possibility 1--> <picture class="btn3-pos1"> <source class="btn3-pos1" media="(orientation: landscape)" srcset="images/GIF/danse-av1_1920.gif 1920w, images/GIF/danse-av1_1440.gif 1440w, images/GIF/danse-av1_960.gif 960w, images/GIF/danse-av1_800.gif 800w, images/GIF/danse-av1_600.gif 600w" sizes="100vw"> <source class="btn3-pos1" media="(orientation: portrait)" srcset="images/GIF/danse-av1_portrait_600.gif 600w, images/GIF/danse-av1_480.gif 480w, images/GIF/danse-av1_320.gif 320w" sizes="100vw"> <img src="images/GIF/danse-av1_1920.gif" class="btn3-pos1" width="710" height="600" alt="dance 5"/> </picture> <!--Possibility 2--> <picture class="btn3-pos2"> <source class="btn3-pos2" media="(orientation: landscape)" srcset="images/GIF/danse-av2_1920.gif 1920w, images/GIF/danse-av2_1440.gif 1440w, images/GIF/danse-av2_960.gif 960w, images/GIF/danse-av2_800.gif 800w, images/GIF/danse-av2_600.gif 600w" sizes="100vw"> <source class="btn3-pos2" media="(orientation: portrait)" srcset="images/GIF/danse-av2_portrait_600.gif 600w, images/GIF/danse-av2_480.gif 480w, images/GIF/danse-av2_320.gif 320w" sizes="100vw"> <img src="images/GIF/danse-av2_1920.gif" class="btn3-pos2" width="710" height="600" alt="dance 6"/> </picture> <div class="btn-group"> <button type="button" id="btn-1" tabindex="1" autofocus>FIRST</button> <button type="button" id="btn-2" tabindex="2">SECOND</button> <button type="button" id="btn-3" tabindex="3">THIRD</button> </div> </div>

And here is Javascript/Jquery corresponding code :

$(function() { $("#btn-2").on("click", function() { if($("#btn-1:focus")) { $(".btn1-pos1").hide(); $(".btn1-pos2").hide(); $(".btn2-pos2").hide(); $(".btn3-pos1").hide(); $(".btn3-pos2").hide(); $(".btn2-pos1").show(); $(".txt-1").hide(); $(".txt-3").hide(); $(".txt-2").show(1200); } else if($("#btn-3:focus")) { $(".btn1-pos1").hide(); $(".btn1-pos2").hide(); $(".btn3-pos1").hide(); $(".btn3-pos2").hide(); $(".btn2-pos1").hide(); $(".btn2-pos2").show(); $(".txt-1").hide(); $(".txt-3").hide(); $(".txt-2").show(1200); } ; }) ; // --------------------------------------------------------------------- $("#btn-1").on("click", function() { if($("#btn-3:focus")) { $(".btn3-pos1").hide(); $(".btn3-pos2").hide(); $(".btn2-pos1").hide(); $(".btn2-pos2").hide(); $(".btn1-pos2").hide(); $(".btn1-pos1").show(); $(".txt-3").hide(); $(".txt-2").hide(); $(".txt-1").show(1200); } else if($("#btn2:focus)) { $(".btn3-pos1").hide(); $(".btn3-pos2").hide(); $(".btn2-pos1").hide(); $(".btn2-pos2").hide(); $(".btn1-pos1").hide(); $(".btn1-pos2").show(); $(".txt-2").hide(); $(".txt-3").hide(); $(".txt-1").show(1200); } ; } ) ; // -------------------------------------------------------------------- $("#btn-3").on("click", function() { if($("#btn-2:focus")) { $(".btn1-pos1").hide(); $(".btn1-pos2").hide(); $(".btn2-pos1").hide(); $(".btn2-pos2").hide(); $(".btn3-pos2").hide(); $(".btn3-pos1").show(); $(".txt-2").hide(); $(".txt-1").hide(); $(".txt-3").show(1200); } else if($("#btn-1:focus")) { $(".btn1-pos1").hide(); $(".btn1-pos2").hide(); $(".btn2-pos1").hide(); $(".btn2-pos2").hide(); $(".btn3-pos1").hide(); $(".btn3-pos2").show(); $(".txt-2").hide(); $(".txt-1").hide(); $(".txt-3").show(1200); } ; }) ; })