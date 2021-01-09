Hiding and Showing multiple pictures html element on button click and depending on focused button?

Bearing in mind my JS is pretty basic as well I don’t see why you are testing for focus and then your else statement is an exact duplicate of the if statement. If you are going to do the same thing whatever the outcome then you may as well just do it without the if statement.

e.g.

$(function () { $("#btn-2").on("click", function () { $(".btn1-pos1").hide(); $(".btn1-pos2").hide(); $(".btn2-pos2").hide(); $(".btn3-pos1").hide(); $(".btn3-pos2").hide(); $(".btn2-pos1").show(); $(".txt-1").hide(); $(".txt-3").hide(); $(".txt-2").show(1200); }); // --------------------------------------------------------------------- $("#btn-1").on("click", function () { $(".btn3-pos1").hide(); $(".btn3-pos2").hide(); $(".btn2-pos1").hide(); $(".btn2-pos2").hide(); $(".btn1-pos2").hide(); $(".btn1-pos1").show(); $(".txt-3").hide(); $(".txt-2").hide(); $(".txt-1").show(1200); }); // -------------------------------------------------------------------- $("#btn-3").on("click", function () { $(".btn1-pos1").hide(); $(".btn1-pos2").hide(); $(".btn2-pos1").hide(); $(".btn2-pos2").hide(); $(".btn3-pos2").hide(); $(".btn3-pos1").show(); $(".txt-2").hide(); $(".txt-1").hide(); $(".txt-3").show(1200); }); });

(Note you had a missiing closing quote in your code here else if ($("#btn2:focus)) )

Also that code is duplicating a lot of things and you could do it all in one routine. You’d apply a click handler to all the buttons (using a class) and then when a button is clicked you just hide everything else apart from the items you want. You could use a data attribute on the button to supply the data for the destination you want shown and retrieve that in the js routine. I’ll leave that for the experts to chime in

[edit]

Actually I see now that you are changing something different in the else section that wan’t clear from the confusing code.

What you should do is hide all the common items first and then do the if then statement check for the two different items and the code will be easier to read.

Note that your if statement will always evaluate to true and is not detecting if the element has focus.

Lastly, when you click a button the button you clicked will have focus so there’s no point in checking if some other button has a focus. If you want to detect which button was last clicked then you should dynamically add a class to it (.active for example) and then you can check which one was active when a button was clicked and then remove the class and add it to the currently clicked button

[/edit]