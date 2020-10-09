Hiding and Showing multiple pictures html element on button click and depending on focused button?

Hi everyone .I’m quite new at Javascript/Jquery and I have a decent HTML and CSS background. Here is my problem. I have a layout with 3 buttons corresponding to 6 GIF images possibilities depending on actual focused button and 3 texts corresponding to the 3 buttons . When clicking on one of the three buttons, to display the right GIF and right text, code has to check actual focused button and pick one of 2 img wrapped in 2 different picture elements with dedicated classes.

To do so, I called Jquery function and wrote an .on(‘click’, function() {…}) containing an if…else if statement without else . The problem is that it works but not completely, only the if is displaying when clicking on proper button although there are 2 possibilities per if…else if statement corresponding to 2 different GIF images. By the way those GIF are not heavy (each one less than 1 Mo).

After checking in many websites (including Stack Overflow) during hours and hours if not days I still can’t make it work. I tried to change selectors : to use (":focus")** , to add **tabindex** attribute to buttons...and so on! Even Classic Javascript **( document.activeElement ) solution does not work, with it it’s worse : nothing happens on buttons click. No problem with texts because they are the same in each if…else if statement .

Here is an extract of my HTML :



<div class="images-gif">
    
    <!--  --------GIF BUTTON 1------------->
            
    <!--Possibility 1-->
            
    <picture class="btn1-pos1"> 
                        
    <source class="btn1-pos1"
        media="(orientation: landscape)"
        srcset="images/GIF/danse-deb1_1920.gif 1920w,
                images/GIF/danse-deb1_1440.gif 1440w,
                images/GIF/danse-deb1_960.gif 960w,
                images/GIF/danse-deb1_800.gif 800w,
                images/GIF/danse-deb1_600.gif 600w"
        sizes="100vw">
                                       
                        
     <source class="btn1-pos1"
         media="(orientation: portrait)"
         srcset="images/GIF/danse-deb1_portrait_600.gif 600w,
                 images/GIF/danse-deb1_480.gif 480w,
                 images/GIF/danse-deb1_320.gif 320w"
         sizes="100vw">
                        
     <img src="images/GIF/danse-deb1_1920.gif" class="btn1-pos1" width="710" height="600" alt="dance 1"/>
                    
    </picture>
            
            
    <!--Possibility 2-->
            
    <picture class="btn1-pos2"> 
                        
        <source class="btn1-pos2"
                media="(orientation: landscape)"
                srcset="images/GIF/danse-deb2_1920.gif 1920w,
                        images/GIF/danse-deb2_1440.gif 1440w,
                        images/GIF/danse-deb2_960.gif 960w,
                        images/GIF/danse-deb2_800.gif 800w,
                        images/GIF/danse-deb2_600.gif 600w"
                sizes="100vw" >
                        
        <source class="btn1-pos2"
                media="(orientation: portrait)"
                srcset="images/GIF/danse-deb2_portrait_600.gif 600w,
                        images/GIF/danse-deb2_480.gif 480w,
                        images/GIF/danse-deb2_320.gif 320w"
                sizes="100vw" >
                        
        <img src="images/GIF/danse-deb2_1920.gif" class="btn1-pos2" width="710" height="600" alt="dance 2"/>
            
    </picture>
                
            
    <!--  --------GIF BUTTON 2------------->
            
            
    <!--Possibility 1-->
            
    <picture class="btn2-pos1"> 
            
        <source class="btn2-pos1"
                media="(orientation: landscape)"
                srcset="images/GIF/danse-inter1_1920.gif 1920w,
                images/GIF/danse-inter1_1440.gif 1440w,
                images/GIF/danse-inter1_960.gif 960w,
                images/GIF/danse-inter1_800.gif 800w,
                images/GIF/danse-inter1_600.gif 600w"
                sizes="100vw">
                                       
                        
        <source class="btn2-pos1"
                media="(orientation: portrait)"
                srcset="images/GIF/danse-inter1_portrait_600.gif 600w,
                        images/GIF/danse-inter1_480.gif 480w,
                        images/GIF/danse-inter1_320.gif 320w"
                sizes="100vw">
                        
     <img src="images/GIF/danse-inter1_1920.gif" class="btn2-pos1" width="710" height="600" alt="dance 3"/>
                   
     </picture>
                 
     <!--Possibility 2-->
            
    <picture class="btn2-pos2"> 
                    
        <source class="btn2-pos2"
                media="(orientation: landscape)"
                srcset="images/GIF/danse-inter2_1920.gif 1920w,
                        images/GIF/danse-inter2_1440.gif 1440w,
                        images/GIF/danse-inter2_960.gif 960w,
                        images/GIF/danse-inter2_800.gif 800w,
                        images/GIF/danse-inter2_600.gif 600w"
                sizes="100vw">

        <source class="btn2-pos2"
                media="(orientation: portrait)"
                srcset="images/GIF/danse-inter2_portrait_600.gif 600w,
                        images/GIF/danse-inter2_480.gif 480w,
                        images/GIF/danse-inter2_320.gif 320w"
                sizes="100vw">

    <img src="images/GIF/danse-inter2_1920.gif" class="btn2-pos1" width="710" height="600" alt="dance 4"/>

    </picture>

            
         <!--  --------GIF BUTTON 3------------->
            
            
          <!--Possibility 1-->
            
    <picture class="btn3-pos1"> 

        <source class="btn3-pos1"
                media="(orientation: landscape)"
                srcset="images/GIF/danse-av1_1920.gif 1920w,
                images/GIF/danse-av1_1440.gif 1440w,
                images/GIF/danse-av1_960.gif 960w,
                images/GIF/danse-av1_800.gif 800w,
                images/GIF/danse-av1_600.gif 600w"
                sizes="100vw">
                                       
                        
       <source class="btn3-pos1"
               media="(orientation: portrait)"
               srcset="images/GIF/danse-av1_portrait_600.gif 600w,
                       images/GIF/danse-av1_480.gif 480w,
                       images/GIF/danse-av1_320.gif 320w"
               sizes="100vw">
                        
    <img src="images/GIF/danse-av1_1920.gif" class="btn3-pos1" width="710" height="600" alt="dance 5"/>
                    
    </picture>
                  

            
            <!--Possibility 2-->

    <picture class="btn3-pos2"> 
                        
      <source class="btn3-pos2"
              media="(orientation: landscape)"
              srcset="images/GIF/danse-av2_1920.gif 1920w,
                      images/GIF/danse-av2_1440.gif 1440w,
                      images/GIF/danse-av2_960.gif 960w,
                      images/GIF/danse-av2_800.gif 800w,
                      images/GIF/danse-av2_600.gif 600w"
                      sizes="100vw">

       <source class="btn3-pos2"
               media="(orientation: portrait)"
               srcset="images/GIF/danse-av2_portrait_600.gif 600w,
               images/GIF/danse-av2_480.gif 480w,
               images/GIF/danse-av2_320.gif 320w"
               sizes="100vw">

    <img src="images/GIF/danse-av2_1920.gif" class="btn3-pos2" width="710" height="600" alt="dance 6"/>
                        
            
            
    </picture>
                    
    <div class="btn-group">
     <button type="button" id="btn-1" tabindex="1" autofocus>FIRST</button>
     <button type="button" id="btn-2" tabindex="2">SECOND</button>
     <button type="button" id="btn-3" tabindex="3">THIRD</button>
    </div>


</div>


And here is Javascript/Jquery corresponding code :



$(function() { 

 $("#btn-2").on("click", function()  {

                 if($("#btn-1:focus")) {
                    $(".btn1-pos1").hide();
                    $(".btn1-pos2").hide();
                    $(".btn2-pos2").hide();
                    $(".btn3-pos1").hide();
                    $(".btn3-pos2").hide();
                    $(".btn2-pos1").show();
                    $(".txt-1").hide();
                    $(".txt-3").hide();
                    $(".txt-2").show(1200);
                    
              } else if($("#btn-3:focus")) {
                    $(".btn1-pos1").hide();
                    $(".btn1-pos2").hide();
                    $(".btn3-pos1").hide();
                    $(".btn3-pos2").hide();
                    $(".btn2-pos1").hide();
                    $(".btn2-pos2").show();
                    $(".txt-1").hide();
                    $(".txt-3").hide();
                    $(".txt-2").show(1200);
                    
             }   ;    
         }) ;

    
    
      // ---------------------------------------------------------------------
  

    
        $("#btn-1").on("click", function()  {
              if($("#btn-3:focus")) {
                 $(".btn3-pos1").hide();
                 $(".btn3-pos2").hide();
                 $(".btn2-pos1").hide();
                 $(".btn2-pos2").hide();
                 $(".btn1-pos2").hide();
                 $(".btn1-pos1").show();
                 $(".txt-3").hide();
                 $(".txt-2").hide();
                 $(".txt-1").show(1200);
                 
                 
           } else if($("#btn2:focus)) {
                 $(".btn3-pos1").hide();
                 $(".btn3-pos2").hide();
                 $(".btn2-pos1").hide();
                 $(".btn2-pos2").hide();
                 $(".btn1-pos1").hide();
                 $(".btn1-pos2").show();
                 $(".txt-2").hide();
                 $(".txt-3").hide();
                 $(".txt-1").show(1200);                
            
           }       ;    
            
            } )  ;
         


       // --------------------------------------------------------------------
    
    
    
    
        
        
        
            $("#btn-3").on("click", function()  {
                if($("#btn-2:focus")) {
                    $(".btn1-pos1").hide();
                    $(".btn1-pos2").hide();
                    $(".btn2-pos1").hide();
                    $(".btn2-pos2").hide();
                    $(".btn3-pos2").hide();
                    $(".btn3-pos1").show();
                    $(".txt-2").hide();
                    $(".txt-1").hide();
                    $(".txt-3").show(1200);
                    
                    
              } else if($("#btn-1:focus"))  {
                    $(".btn1-pos1").hide();
                    $(".btn1-pos2").hide();
                    $(".btn2-pos1").hide();
                    $(".btn2-pos2").hide();
                    $(".btn3-pos1").hide();
                    $(".btn3-pos2").show();
                    $(".txt-2").hide();
                    $(".txt-1").hide();
                    $(".txt-3").show(1200);
                    
             }     ;
                

            }) ;

    
})



So, what am I doing wrong? Is it an **if...else if** statement syntax error? Can I change something in HTML? Or make it work in a shorthand code using Javascript/Jquery? Problem seems to be the if...else if statement as it only considers "if" and not "else if". Text changes, GIF images too but not with the 2 possibilities only possibility of "if" and never considers the "else if" code. Is it a **picture** element tricky thing that I'm not aware about? Still don't know after many researches.

If someone can help me it would be a very kind help. **Thank you so much!** *I'm mad not accomplish it by myself* . I hope one day, soon, I will help this amazing community!

Gerard
#2

Bearing in mind my JS is pretty basic as well I don’t see why you are testing for focus and then your else statement is an exact duplicate of the if statement. If you are going to do the same thing whatever the outcome then you may as well just do it without the if statement.

e.g.

$(function () {
  $("#btn-2").on("click", function () {
    $(".btn1-pos1").hide();
    $(".btn1-pos2").hide();
    $(".btn2-pos2").hide();
    $(".btn3-pos1").hide();
    $(".btn3-pos2").hide();
    $(".btn2-pos1").show();
    $(".txt-1").hide();
    $(".txt-3").hide();
    $(".txt-2").show(1200);
  });

  // ---------------------------------------------------------------------

  $("#btn-1").on("click", function () {
    $(".btn3-pos1").hide();
    $(".btn3-pos2").hide();
    $(".btn2-pos1").hide();
    $(".btn2-pos2").hide();
    $(".btn1-pos2").hide();
    $(".btn1-pos1").show();
    $(".txt-3").hide();
    $(".txt-2").hide();
    $(".txt-1").show(1200);
  });

  // --------------------------------------------------------------------

  $("#btn-3").on("click", function () {
    $(".btn1-pos1").hide();
    $(".btn1-pos2").hide();
    $(".btn2-pos1").hide();
    $(".btn2-pos2").hide();
    $(".btn3-pos2").hide();
    $(".btn3-pos1").show();
    $(".txt-2").hide();
    $(".txt-1").hide();
    $(".txt-3").show(1200);
  });
});

(Note you had a missiing closing quote in your code here else if ($("#btn2:focus)) )

Also that code is duplicating a lot of things and you could do it all in one routine. You’d apply a click handler to all the buttons (using a class) and then when a button is clicked you just hide everything else apart from the items you want. You could use a data attribute on the button to supply the data for the destination you want shown and retrieve that in the js routine. I’ll leave that for the experts to chime in :slight_smile:

