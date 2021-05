Hi there,

I have the following fiddle which shows a div when the page loads:

https://jsfiddle.net/toolman/wfcov9ad/11/

It has a close link that hides the box. This is ok, but if the user clicks anywhere else on the page, it opens it again.

I would only like to show the box once on the page so I have tried putting the close link inside the content box, but it stops it from closing.

Does anyone know how I can do this?

Thanks