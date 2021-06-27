Hide the div when the submit button is pressed

I want to permanently hide the <div class="frm_button_submitt" id="hideOnSubmit"> after pressing the submit button

I’m creating a multi-step form, what I mean when the user skips the first step, the div disappears

<div class="frm_submit"> [if back_button]<button type="submit" name="frm_prev_page" formnovalidate="formnovalidate" class="frm_prev_page" [back_hook]>[back_label]</button>[/if back_button] <!-- When you click here for the first time --> <button class="frm_button_submit" type="submit" id="toggle" [button_action]>[button_label]</button> <!-- This div disappears in the following steps --> <div class="frm_button_submitt" id="hideOnSubmit"> <label><input type="checkbox" name="rememberMe" value="true" tabindex="4"><i class="a-icon a-icon-checkbox"></i><span class="a-label a-checkbox-label"> Keep me signed in. <span class="a-declarative" data-action="a-popover" data-a-popover="{"activate":"onclick","header":"\"Keep Me Signed In\" Checkbox","inlineContent":"\u003cp>Choosing \"Keep me signed in\" reduces the number of times you're asked to Sign-In on this device.\u003c\/p>

\u003cp>To keep your account secure, use this option only on your personal devices.\u003c\/p>"}"> <a id="remember_me_learn_more_link" href="javascript:void(0)" class="a-popover-trigger a-declarative"> Details <i class="a-icon a-icon-popover"></i></a> </span> </span></label> </div> [if save_draft]<a href="#" tabindex="0" class="frm_save_draft" [draft_hook]>[draft_label]</a>[/if save_draft] </div>

This is a simple solution, using an enumerator, but I could not implement it, is there someone who can help me to write it correctly and completely

const element = document.getElementById("#"); let clickCount = 0; element.addEventListener("click", (e) => { if(clickCount > 0) return element.style.display = "none"; console.log("Clicked") clickCount++; });

Note: The number of clicks next 4 clicks