Hide real URL from origin - Cloudflare

I think this is called URL masking, but not 100% positive.

Hello!

Let me explain what I am trying to do.

I have Cloudflare on my domain, and have set up my origin server.

If I visit hello.domain.tld, Cloudflare points it to the origin IP, and the server displays website #1

If I visit hola.domain.tld, Cloudflare points it to the origin IP (Same IP), and the server displays website #2

I want to be able to visit hola.domain.tld, have Cloudflare point it to the orgin IP, but have the server display website #1. So the server has to be tricked into thinking that I am actually visiting hello.domain.tld.

Is this possible to accomplish with the Cloudflare free plan?

So far, I have tried using CNAME and A record, neither works as I want it to.

Oh, and I do not have FTP access to hello.domain.tld (Website 1), but I do have FTP access to hola.domain.tld (Website 2)

Thanks for your help!