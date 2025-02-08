Hide or show read more button based on character limit

Hi… I am using a simple function in Wordpress and it works fine. But I have a problem, I want the button to be shown according to the character limit. For example, if it is less than 100 characters, I want the button to be hidden.

add_filter( 'excerpt_more', '__return_empty_string', 21 ); function wpse_134143_excerpt_more_link( $excerpt ) { $excerpt .= sprintf( '<a class="Read more "href="%s">%s</a>', esc_url( get_permalink() ), ); return $excerpt; } add_filter( 'the_excerpt', 'wpse_134143_excerpt_more_link', 21 );

Actually I tried the CSS trick but unfortunately it does not work stably across screen sizes. So I understand that PHP or JS should be used, because the button should be hidden or shown based on the character limit, not the line height.

How can I do this? Any help or ideas would be greatly appreciated, thank you.